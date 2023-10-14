Namibia: Art Exhibition in Support for Young Cancer Patients

The exhibition encourages visitors to contribute to the cause of fighting cancer by purchasing artwork.

On Friday evening, an exhibition dedicated to young cancer patients opened at the Project Room gallery in Windhoek, the capital of Namibia.

The exhibition, titled "The Moment," features 73 artworks of water-based oil paint, acrylic, and regular painting created and donated by students at the Barbara Bohlke Art School in Windhoek; it will run until Oct. 21.

According to Barbara Bohlke, founder of the art school, the idea for the exhibition was from a desire to make a difference in the lives of young cancer patients. "Each piece radiates positivity and resilience and will generate funds to offer upkeep to the cancer battle," Bohlke said.

The exhibition encourages visitors to contribute to the cause of fighting cancer by buying artworks. All proceeds from the exhibition will go to the young cancer patients at the AB May Center at the Windhoek State Hospital. Each work is priced at 450 Namibian dollars (about 30 U.S. dollars).

According to Talita Vermaak, an artist that has been with the art school for five years, "The Moment" is more than just an exhibition; it is also a proof of how artists have poured their hearts into each piece, capturing the essence of hope and the beauty of life.

"It is also a symbol of hope and resilience. Through the power of art, we can make a difference in the lives of young cancer patients, showing them that they are not alone in their fight," Vermaak said.

Melody Chipeio, a medical doctor at the AB May Cancer Care Center, said that childhood cancer remains a pressing health concern in Namibia, affecting young people who often have to be hospitalized for more extended periods.

Official data, indicate that the center receives about 20 to 80 cancer patients per day and hospitalizes about 10 young people, diagnosed mainly with leukemia and lymphomas, among others.

"The young cancer patients and their families endure many challenges as they battle the disease," Chipeio said, adding that "the funds will go a long way in making a difference in the lives of patients who often miss school and stages of life while in hospital."