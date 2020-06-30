NYPD's Budget Will Be Slashed By 1 Billion, Major Says

New York Police Department's 2021 municipal budget will be reduced by 1 billion dollars after City Mayor Bill de Blasio committed to it on Tuesday.

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic and nationwide protests against police violence derived from Geroge Floyd's death, police budget will suffer a reduction that will be invested in youth and social services.

“To say the least, this has been the toughest budget that we’ve had to do as an administration here at City Hall,” de Blasio said. “We are in a whole different situation in New York City that we have ever faced in our history, a healthcare crisis, a disparity crisis, a budget crisis, all wrapped into one.”

In this regard, Major has been facing demonstrators and social activists who call to defund police departments.

“It’s time to do the work of reform, to think deeply about where our police have to be in the future (...)The NYPD’s $6 billion operating budget will be cut through overtime reductions, the cancellation of the July class of more than 1,000 recruits, and the transfer of some responsibilities out of the NYPD.”

Nevertheless, some left-wing lawmakers had spoken their minds about this measure, which they consider insufficient. A coalition of 200 community groups called Communities United for Police Reform (CUPR) complained that “(they) are using funny math and budget tricks to try to mislead New Yorkers.”