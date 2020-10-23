'Mar-a-Lago' Will Be A Ghost Town, NYC Mayor Replies to Trump

"New York must stop the shutdown now... It's a ghost town," the Republican politician said during the presidential debate.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio rejected U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks during the last presidential debate when he assured that New York had become a "ghost town."

"The only 'ghost town' will be Mar-a-Lago once you're forced into retirement after losing the elections," De Blasio assured alluding to Trump's private Florida resort.

“New Yorkers are bringing our city back stronger than ever. It's nothing short of heroic," the Mayor added.

In the Nashville presidential debate, Trump criticized NYC confinement policies imposed to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Trump on the COVID-19 response in the U.S.: "I take full responsibility. It's not my fault that it came here, it's China's fault. And you know what it's not Joe's fault that it came here either. It's China's fault."#Debates2020https://t.co/gEewrgcvuo pic.twitter.com/pKbM3QlBa5 — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 23, 2020

"New York City must stop the shutdown now. The Governor and Mayor are destroying the place. It is dying, everyone is leaving New York,” the Republican president stated.

Political actors agree that Trump's statements seek to divert attention from his mismanaged response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Trump doesn't love New York. He has celebrated our pain. Joe Biden will put our health first. He'll listen to scientists and doctors. He'll save lives," Democrat Nydia Velazquez tweeted.

As of Friday morning, the United States has reported 228,764 deaths from COVID-19. Among those cases, 33,400 persons died in New York City.