NGO Foots Bill for Paraguayan Elephantiasis Sufferer's Surgery

A Paraguayan man suffering from lymphatic filariasis (more commonly known as elephantiasis) will undergo surgery free of charge thanks to a California-based NGO, IMAHelps, EFE reported Friday.

Twenty-seven-year-old Enrique Galvan has struggled with lymphatic filariasis his whole life, shouldering constant humiliation from an early age due to the enlarged growth of his limbs and skin

"I felt a bit odd and weird because I was not the same as other children," Galvan said of his childhood in Asuncion, adding that over the years he developed "complexes."

"I was 13 or 14 years old when the disease most manifested itself; when it most started to affect me. I started taking refuge in drugs, by teasing — the infamous bullying — by using (narcotics) to forget what I had," Galvan said.

Despite undergoing five surgeries in Paraguay, the operations bore little success. Galvan hopes that this upcoming procedure will make a difference.

Cristobal Barrios, surgeon general at UC Irvine and an IMAHelps volunteer in Latin American, told Efe, "It is genetic, the patient is born with this condition. Some of the tissues are small nodules on the skin, but some are excessive growths.

"He has excessive tissue that is causing him problems because it is heavy, and it is so excessive that it is weighing him down. He can not move well and his back is bothering him a bit," Barrios said.

The surgery involves a high degree of risk, including the potential quantity of blood loss and heavy bleeding. The team of surgeons plans to remove the excess tissue around Galvan’s face, neck, and back.

"The cost is hundreds of thousands of dollars, but with everyone's help, it will be free for Enrique," said Barrios, adding that if the skin grows back, they will operate again. "We want Enrique to look and feel normal."

IMAHelps is a mission-based on volunteer doctors and humanitarians, which provides services around the world to the “most underserved people,” offering everything from surgeries, dental care, and prosthetics.

According to the World Health Organization, there are at least 886 million cases of elephantiasis in 52 countries worldwide. Although, as in Galvan’s case, it can be genetic, elephantiasis is categorized as a tropical disease which has also been known to be transmitted to humans by mosquitoes and other parasites. Although it is a painful and disfiguring disease, it is not physically disabling and can generally be controlled through heavy chemotherapy.