NATO’s New Military Deployment

Members of NATO announced a new military deployment in the face of deteriorating prospects in the confrontation with Russia. The move is reportedly a response to the Russian position they claim.

According to members of the Alliance, the alleged spread of Russian troops on its border with Ukraine is the excuse for the new NATO military deployment in the region.

NATO's Secretary-General, Jens Stoltenberg, claimed that he agreed with the military reinforcement of the bloc in Eastern Europe and expressed his will to protect all Allies by continuing to take all necessary measures.

Some member states have announced that they will step up their current or upcoming deployments. According to Stoltenberg's comments, Denmark is sending fleets and fighter planes to the Baltic Sea and Lithuania to support NATO's air-policing mission in the region.

Other members such as Spain and France have also joined the measure, which is aimed to reinforce the Alliance defense. At the same time, they accuse Russia of continuing its military build-up near Ukraine. According to reports, Madrid is contemplating sending ships and fighter jets to Bulgaria. Paris has also expressed its willingness to send troops to Romania following NATO commands. Washington, for its part, has claimed its intentions of strengthening its military presence in the eastern part of the Alliance.

Several diplomatic meetings have taken place this month to lower the conflict risk in the region, as the Kremlin states. Moscow is looking for a written response on its security proposals from American officials. The Foreign Ministers of Russia and the U.S., Sergey Lavrov and Antony Blinken, have met to discuss tensions on the European continent, trying to reach an understanding to avoid significant conflicts.

Lavrov alerted to the considerable amount of military force that NATO countries are moving to Russian borders. Russia is arguing in favor of not making Ukraine a member of NATO and the banning of military activity on the territory of the former Warsaw Pact states. Stoltenberg said that Moscow has no authority over Ukraine joining the bloc.

In recent weeks, western media has untiringly warned of an imminent invasion of Ukraine by Russian troops, which Moscow has repeatedly rejected. Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin Press Secretary, has denied the allegations on Russia’s armed forces build-up near Ukrainian borders intended for an invasion.