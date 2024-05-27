On Sunday, the president of the Serbian Parliament urged this assembly not to grant associate status to Kosovo.

On Monday, the Parliamentary Assembly of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) accepted Kosovo as an associate member. Previously, this country had held observer status since 2014.

"NATO is Kosovo's destiny, and this measure will ensure that the voice of the most pro-NATO people on the planet is heard," said Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani.

Driton Hyseni, head of the Kosovo delegation, said that this recognition comes after several years of excellent cooperation between the Assembly of the Republic of Kosovo and the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

The NATO Parliamentary Assembly is institutionally separate from NATO but serves as an important link between NATO and the parliaments of member countries, as well as those of other nations and institutions.

⚡#BREAKING – ���� The Republic of #Kosovo (Serbia considers it its own territory) became the tenth associate member of the #NATO Parliamentary Assembly. pic.twitter.com/otB1i9t1pK — �� Asgard Intel • WW3.INFO ✨ (@AsgardIntel) May 27, 2024

After Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, the authorities of Kosovo, which unilaterally separated from Serbia in 2008, applied for rapid NATO membership.

On Sunday, Serbian Parliament President Ana Brnabic urged members of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly not to grant associate status to Kosovo, arguing that this would reward Pristina's authorities in their attempts to obstruct EU-mediated dialogue.

Serbia does not recognize Kosovo's independence and considers that it cannot be admitted to international forums.