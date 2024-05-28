NATO Countries Must Realize the Game They Are Playing: Putin

"Do they want a global conflict?" the Russian leader asked, referring to the threat of the use of Western weapons against his country.

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned the countries of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) about the consequences that the use of their weapons against targets on Russian territory would have.

"Representatives of NATO countries, especially in small European countries, must be aware of what they are playing with," he said in a press conference at the end of his visit to Ubekistan.

"They must remember that these are usually states with small but densely populated territories. That factor is what they must take into account before talking about launching attacks against Russian territory," Putin explained.

"This constant escalation can have serious consequences. And if these serious consequences are felt in Europe, how will the United States react? Do they want a global conflict?," the Russian leader warned.



Putin also alluded to the statements of NATO Secretary Jens Stoltenberg, who recently spoke about "the need" to allow Ukraine to attack Russian targets with Western weapons.

In this regard, the Russian president recalled that this type of military actions, which use long-range high-precision weapons, cannot be launched without the use of Western spy satellites.

He even warned that the selection of Russian targets could only be carried out by highly qualified specialists and without any presence of Ukrainian soldiers.

"Who does this? It is done by those who produce and those who supposedly supply Ukraine with these offensive systems. This can and does happen without the participation of Ukrainian soldiers," Putin stated.

"These missions are not prepared by Ukrainian soldiers, but by representatives of NATO countries," he clearly stressed.

Despite Russian warnings, geopolitical tensions in Central Europe continue to be fueled by Washington and its allies in the region.

On Tuesday, once again, French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his support for Ukraine using Western weapons against Russian territory.

"We believe that we must allow them to neutralize the military sites from which Ukraine is attacked, but we cannot allow other civilian points or other military objectives to be touched," Macron said at a press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

