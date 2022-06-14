NATO Assessing Issues Regarding Finland and Sweden’s Bids

On Monday, NATO's Secretary-General said there is no way to say precisely when Finland and Sweden will complete their membership.

Jens Stoltenberg, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary-General, referring to the accession of Finland and Sweeden to the bloc, said that, contrary to the previous prediction, which indicated that the membership would be a quick process, "there is no way to say exactly when" this will happen.

Several NATO member countries have granted their approval for both countries' membership. Yet, Türkye is one of those who has not green-lighted the process, using as a pretext the existing ties of both countries with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and other groups Türkye labels as terrorists. The Türkish also commented on its disappointment regarding Sweden's arms embargo on Türkye.

"We are working to find the solution as soon as possible. But when many countries or several countries are involved, there is no way to say exactly when these countries are going to be able to agree," said Stoltenberg. NATO Secretary-General described as "legitimate" Türkye's concerns during Sunday's meeting with Finland's President Sauli Niinisto, which was replayed by Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson.

Stoltenberg said that he hopes the latest moves regarding Sweden and Finland would take them closer to the membership. "We're working hard and actively on these issues in close consultation with Stockholm, with Helsinki, and of course, our NATO ally Türkye. And in that context, those signals from Sweden on terrorism and arms exports are important."

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in a statement on Sunday that Turkey's concerns about terrorism were legitimate and that we would work to resolve the issues raised by Ankara over Finland and Sweden joining NATO. pic.twitter.com/xVYqRBY3oN — Pedro Soares (@profetah23) June 14, 2022

The statements regarding Sweden and Finland's accession to North Atlantic Organization were made during a press conference celebrated on Monday attended by the Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.