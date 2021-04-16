Myanmar's Opposition Conform National Unity Government

In a statement, the opposition said that the top priority of the National Unity Government is "to finally bring an end to the great suffering of the people of Myanmar at the hands of a criminal, ruthless military Junta that has unleashed horrific violence against our people, including our children."

Myanmar's opposition announced on Friday the formation of a National Unity government to confront the Military Junta, which took over power after the February 1 coup. This amid an alarming escalation of violence and repression by the Junta.

The National Unity Government insisted that it will guarantee that the cultural diversity in Myanmar is recognized and respected as it aims to represent "all ethnic nationalities" in the country.

Moreover, the shadow government pledged to "deliver justice for all Rohingya brothers." The National Unity Government will seek international support and recognition to take back authority from the Military Junta.