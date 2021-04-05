Myanmar's Citizens Demand Democracy With Massive Applause

On Sunday, ten ethnic guerrillas that signed the 2015 ceasefire expressed their support for the civilian democratic forces.

Myanmar's citizens on Monday performed a "five-minute applause campaign" to honor the youth and ethnic guerrillas and protest against the Military junta.

One of the most crowded demonstrations took place in Mandalay city where youths wore helmets and bulletproof vests to protect themselves from indiscriminate firing by security forces. In Yangon city citizens dressed in black held a sit-in to remember the victims of State terrorism.

The protests culminated at 5 p.m. when thousands of people across the country cheered from their windows and balconies in support of the youths who are risking their lives in the protests and the ethnic guerrillas which have shown their opposition to the Military junta.

"Let's clap... to honor Ethnic Armed Organizations and Gen Z defense youths from Myanmar including Yangon who are fighting in the revolution fight on behalf of us," dissident politician Ei Thinzar Maung posted on Facebook.

Paudauk is a flower which blooms in April to coincide with the Myanmar New Year Festival - one which will look very different this year. But despite the continued threat to life - thousands of people are keeping up their presence in the pro-democracy anti-military movement. https://t.co/Et882dAmVE — Freya Cole (@freya_cole) April 5, 2021

The ten guerrillas also backed the "legitimate government" formed by the elected parliamentarians, who symbolically abolished the 2008 Constitution.

At the international level, the government of Brunei called for an extraordinary meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to address the situation in Myanmar. Dissent against the Military junta was also supported by Transnation, a coalition of 45 arts organizations from around the world, which called on the United Nations and ASEAN to intervene to stop State terrorism.

As of Monday morning, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) had counted 564 people killed by the dictatorship and at least 2,667 detainees. Also, the Military Junta had issued arrest warrants for artists who posted messages in favor of the civil disobedience movement.