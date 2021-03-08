    • Live
News > Myanmar

Myanmar: UN Demands Release of 200 Peaceful Demonstrators

  • Two people were shot dead during the demonstrations as the police have fired live ammunition and tear gas all across the country on March 8, 2021.

    Two people were shot dead during the demonstrations as the police have fired live ammunition and tear gas all across the country on March 8, 2021. | Photo: Twitter/@ICJ_Asia

Published 8 March 2021
The UN reaction comes after the security forces on Monday night blocked around 200 protesters and did not let them leave the area in Sanchaung township in Yangon, the country's largest city. 

The United Nations Human Rights Office urged on Monday that Myanmar's security forces release over 200 people imprisoned in Yangon's city during the anti-coup protests.

The office said via Twitter that it was deeply concerned about the fate of some 200 peaceful protestors – including women – who have been cordoned by security forces in Yangon and may be at risk of arrest or ill-treatment.

The UN reaction comes after the security forces on Monday night blocked around 200 protesters and did not let them leave the area in Sanchaung township in Yangon, the country's largest city.   

On Monday, two people were shot dead during the demonstrations as the police have fired live ammunition and tear gas all across the country. "We urge the police to immediately allow them to leave safely and without reprisals," the UN demanded.


 

