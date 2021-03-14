Myanmar Police Kills 5 People Peacefully Protesting

There have been 80 murders and over 2100 people arrested since the coup day on Feb. 1.

In Myanmar, police forces on Sunday killed five people and injured another 15 during anti-coup protests.

“This is the darkest moment of the nation and also the moment when the dawn is close,” said the acting leader of Myanmar’s parallel civilian government Mahn Win Khaing Than, on Saturday via Facebook.

The demonstrators demanding the return to democracy placed barbed wire and sandbags on the streets to block security forces, who violently open fire against the crowd with no warning or dialogue.

Due to these violent actions, the civilian government stated that it would seek to give people the legal right to defend themselves, which might mean a sharp escalation in violence.

Despite Myanmar junta forces viciously crackdown against anti-coup protesting across the country, people still protesting daily. A peaceful protest held in a rural village on March 14. Credit: Naing Naing/Facebook #WhatsHappeningInMyanmar pic.twitter.com/UUs1AgqHKH — Wa Lone (@walone4) March 14, 2021

“They are acting like they were in a war zone, with unarmed people,” said an activist from Mandalay city Myat Thu.

This is the sixth week of repression in Myanmar and, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners Advocacy group, there have been 80 deaths and over 2100 arrests so far.

The military junta has refused to explain the heavy repression against civilians, who they constantly label as criminals.