Myanmar Military Regime Executes Four Pro-Democracy Activists

The last political execution in Burma took place in 1988 when this Asian country was also under the rule of a military dictatorship, which began in 1962 and ended in 2011.

Through a note published by the state news agency, Myanmar's military authorities confirmed the hanging of four prisoners accused of actions against the Military Junta.

Among those executed are former National League for Democracy (NLD) lawmaker Phyo Zeyar Thaw and activist Ko Jimmy, who were convicted on terrorism charges in January. The other two executed are Hla Myo Aung and Aung Thura Zaw, who were accused of having killed a woman for allegedly being an informer for the military.

On February 1, 2021, the military staged a coup against Aung San Suu Kyi, who was awarded the Nobel Prize for Peace in 1991 due to his campaigning to restore democracy in Myanmar. She was arrested and is currently in house arrest.

Besides deepening the political, social, and economic crisis, the 2021 coup d'état generated massive protests that left hundreds of detainees, 113 of whom have also been sentenced to death. Armed violence has increased as new civilian militias have joined the fight against the Burmese state that ethnic guerrillas started decades ago.

"A human rights group, the Assistance Association of Political Prisoners (AAPP), says the regime's security forces has killed more than 2,100 people since the coup," BBC recalled.

Through a public statement, the National League for Democracy (NLD) declared itself "devastated" at the execution of the four pro-democracy activists and accused the military dictatorship of ignoring the requests of those seeking justice.

