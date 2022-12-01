Myanmar Military Junta Sentences 11 Dissidents to Death

Since the 2021 coup, over 2,500 people have been killed by the dictatorship and more than 13,000 people have been detained.

On Thursday, the Myanmar press reported that a military court sentenced eleven dissidents to death, including seven university students.

This sentence is the first of its kind since July, when the dictatorship executed four activists in what represented the first application of the death penalty in this Asian country since 1988.

The Dagon University Student Union recalled that the seven students sentenced this week were arrested on April 21 on charges of murdering a bank manager, .

Four other young men were also sentenced to death accused of having been involved in the murder of an official, as reported by the local media Khit Khit.

Breaking: On 30 Nov, #Myanmar junta's court sentenced to death 7 Dagon University students who were arrested in April 2022 in a teashop.



��Internal sources says the junta will execute them on the 7th, 4am.



Their only crime is a desire for #Democracy#saveourstudents #saveburma pic.twitter.com/SZRiX8YadB — Wai Wai Nu (@waiwainu) December 1, 2022

In July, the United Nations harshly condemned the Burmese military junta for the executions of former National League for Democracy lawmaker Phyo Zeyar Thaw, writer Ko Jimmy, and activists Hla Myo Aung and Aung Thura Zaw.

Since the 2021 coup, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) has counted 128 people sentenced to death, over 2,500 people killed by the dictatorship's security forces, and more than 13,000 people arbitrarily detained.

The Army justified the coup by arguing massive fraud during the 2020 elections in which the party of Aung San Suu Kyi swept overwhelmingly, as international observers found.