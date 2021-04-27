    • Live
Myanmar Military Junta Said "Stability First" Amid Repression

  • Deaths amid the coup have amounted to 750 civilians.

    Photo: Twitter/@PhoneThiriKyaw1

Published 27 April 2021 (3 hours 35 minutes ago)
Opinion

Regional leaders agreed during the meeting to a five-point consensus including the appointment of a special envoy from ASEAN who would coordinate the humanitarian assistance.

Myanmar's Military Junta said on Tuesday that it would consider complying with the peace demands of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) once "the country returns to stability." This, amid constant escalations of violence since the February 1 coup.

The remarks come after the ASEAN summoned a meeting as deaths amid the coup amounted to 750 civilians.

Regional leaders agreed during the meeting to a five-point consensus, including the appointment of a special envoy from ASEAN who would coordinate humanitarian assistance.

According to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP), at least 4,484 civilians have been arrested since the beginning of the coup. However, the ASEAN could not negotiate the release of political prisoners, although the Military Junta did not refuse an ASEAN visit to dialogue over the crisis.

EFE
by teleSUR/esf-MS
