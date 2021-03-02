Myanmar Military Junta Denies Harshness of Repression

The Police "is doing its job following democratic practices and the measures it is taking are even softer than those in other countries," General Min Aung Hlainghe said after some 20 protesters were shot dead on Sunday.

Despite the police brutality deployed by the military regime over the weekend, Burmese on Tuesday took to the streets of Rangoon, Myanmar's largest city, to protest and call for the release of politicians including the 1991 Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.

Security forces fired rubber bullets and live ammunition at citizens, some of whom tried to cover themselves with plastic helmets and rudimentary shields. Local media reported at least 15 people injured.

The Military Junta Head General Min Aung Hlaing defended the performance of his security forces arguing that the Burma Police Force (MPF) is controlling the situation using "minimal force."

"The MPF is doing its job following democratic practices and the measures it is taking are even softer than those in other countries," he said on Monday after some 20 protesters were shot dead in the previous day.

Min Aung Hlaing also announced that measures are being taken against civil servants who have joined the civil disobedience movement, which was initiated by health workers after the February 2 coup.

On Tuesday, the Foreign Affairs Ministers of the 10 member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will hold a special meeting to discuss the situation in Burma.

In this country, the Army justified its coup d'état on the grounds of alleged electoral fraud in the November elections, in which the National League for Democracy (NLD), the party led by Suu Kyi, swept to a landslide victory.