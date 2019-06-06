Myanmar, Hungarian Leaders: Growing Muslim Population Among Greatest Challenges

The leaders noted that "the greatest challenges at present for both countries" is migration and the growing Muslim population.

Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban bonded Wednesday while discussing their nations “greatest challenges”: migration and Muslims.

“The two leaders highlighted that one of the greatest challenges at present for both countries and their respective regions – southeast Asia and Europe — is migration," Hungarian officials said recounting the events of Suu Kyi’s visit to Hungary.

“They noted that both regions have seen the emergence of the issue of coexistence with continuously growing Muslim populations,” the right-wing administration added in a statement.

Orban affirmed his nation’s interest in opening bilateral trade and went on to note that in Brussels and other parts of the west, bureaucrats “seek to conflate unrelated issues such as economic cooperation and internal political questions.”

The pair of leaders haven’t strayed far from the public eye as Orban’s ultra-right, nationalist views have made front line news with his anti-immigration agenda and his endless tirade against the “Muslim invaders.”

While, Suu Kyi, a former Nobel Prize winner and once praised as a champion for democracy, has also come under national and international scrutiny over what the United Nations has called the ethnic cleansing of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar’s northwestern region. With over 650,000 Rohingya Muslims fleeing to neighboring Bangladesh to escape state violence in Myanmar.

Since Suu Kyi became Myanmar's leader she has expressed that ending the civil war is her government's top priority, however, the country has witnessed a sharp increase in violence and human rights violations, especially aimed at the estimated 1.09 million Muslims that, according to the national census, live in the Rakhine region.