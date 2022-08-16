Myanmar: Aung San Suu Kyi Sentenced to 6 More Years in Prison

In Feb. 2021, she was detained by the Min Aung Hlain dictatorship and was later charged with multiple offenses, several of which are still under trial.

On Monday, Myanmar's former State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi was sentenced to six more years in jail for four corruption cases, increasing her total prison term to 17 years.

The Mandalay Region High Court ruled that Aung San Suu Kyi got three years each of prison terms for four corruption cases, but she would serve three years each of three cases in jail concurrently, making a total of six years of prison terms.

Before this, Aung San Suu Kyi had been sentenced to 11 years' imprisonment for charges including corruption, incitement, breaching the Natural Disaster Management Law, breaching the Export and Import Law, and breaching the Communications Law.

On Feb. 1, 2021, Myanmar President Win Myint, State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and some senior officials of the National League for Democracy (NLD) were detained by the military. She was later charged with multiple offenses, several of which are still under trial.

Student alway has been leading from front in the revolution to ending dictatorship in Myanmar.These 9 students from Dawei University students have been sentenced 9 years of imprisonment by the Junta for peaceful protesting.We must work end the dictatorship to make them free. pic.twitter.com/KHV4j0FOC2 — Aung Kyaw Moe (@akmoe2) July 30, 2022

"All the trials are being held behind closed doors and without witnesses, and the military authorities have decreed the secrecy of the proceedings, for which her lawyers are prohibited from granting interviews. In the more than 18 months that have passed since her arrest, the number of crimes against her has only increased," outlet El Pais recalled.

The 2021 coup led by Gen. Min Aung Hlain has plunged Myanmar into a deep political, social, and economic crisis. It has also opened a spiral of violence with new civilian militias, which have joined the guerrilla warfare that the country has been experiencing for decades.

The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (Burma) has denounced that at least 2,189 people have been killed as a result of the brutal repression carried out by police and soldiers, who have even shot to kill peaceful and unarmed protesters.

