Myanmar: Aung San Suu Kyi Missed Trial for Health Reasons

Her sympathizers and supporters insist that the Army is seeking to silence her on a long-term basis.

On Monday, Myanmar's civil leader Aung San Suu Kyi missed a court hearing for health reasons. One of her lawyers, Min Min Soe, pointed out that she suffered from dizziness and could not walk easily.

Monday's trial was to be the first one since the government decreed in July a stop to sessions due to a massive COVID-19 outbreak in the country. “It is not serious sickness. She suffered car sickness. She cannot stand that feeling and told us she wanted to take a rest,” said Min Soe.

“So we asked the court to postpone today’s appointment” confirmed Khin Maung Zaw, who is also her lawyer.

Suu Kyi is currently 76 years old and has been under house arrest since the Military junta led by General Min Aung Hlaing seized power in a coup on Feb. 1, overthrowing the government led by the National League for Democracy (NLD) on the inauguration day of the new Parliament.

The military coup triggered a broad civil disobedience movement, which the new authorities brutally repressed with a death toll of over 1,000 civilians.

Proceedings against her are ongoing in Naypyidaw, the country's capital. She is accused of illegal importation of radio transmitters, violation of COVID-19 containment protocols, and corruption. She also faces additional charges of sedition, accepting illegal payments, and violating a colonial-era secrecy law, which could send her to jail for up to 14 years.

However, sympathizers and supporters of Suu Kyi, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991, have insisted that the Army is seeking to silence her on a long-term basis, so she is set to face such harsh sentences.