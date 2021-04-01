Myanmar: Aung San Suu Kyi Faces New Charges

On Thursday, Aung San Suu Kyi appeared via video link for a hearing about the latest charges upon her.

Myanmar's elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, was charged with breaking the "officials secret law," her lawyers reported on Thursday. This is the most serious accusation against Suu Kyi, and the conviction could be a prison sentence of up to 14 years.

Aung San Suu Kyi's chief lawyer Khin Maung Zaw told Reuters that the leader and three deposed members of her cabinet were charged in a Yangon court last week, but the lawyers were notified only two days ago.

The #Myanmar embassy in London said Kim Aris, Aung San Suu Kyi’s son, visited to ask about his mother. “He is obviously extremely worried... The ambassador shared his empathy for Kim”. #WhatsHappeningInMyanmar pic.twitter.com/5WHOmjfX8W — Poppy McPherson (@poppymcp) March 28, 2021

"She demanded a meeting between her and her lawyers - a private meeting to give her instructions to the lawyers and discuss the case without any outside interference by police or armed forces," Maung Zaw said.

On Thursday Aung San Suu Kyi appeared via video link for a hearing about the latest charges upon her. The lawyers said she seemed in good health. The next hearing is scheduled for April 12.