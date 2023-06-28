Eid al-Adha, or "Feast of Sacrifice," is one of the most significant holidays in the Islamic calendar and brings Muslims from around the world to mosques for the holiday's prayers.

The great holiday takes place between the 10th and 13th of the Islamic month of Dhul Hijjah, the twelfth and final month of the Muslim lunar calendar, which is considered one of the holiest months of the Islamic year.

It comes after the end of the annual Hajj rites in Saudi Arabia: the sacred pilgrimage that is the fifth and final pillar of Islam.

Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha to honor the devotion of Ibrahim and Ismail.

Origins

Eid al-Adha commemorates the Quranic account of the Prophet Abrahim, who received through his dreams God's command to sacrifice his son Ishmael as an act of faith and obedience.

The devil, known as "Iblis" in Islam, tried to dissuade Ibrahim from following the command, and the prophet threw stones at him to drive him away. Muslims commemorate this act as a rite of Hajj, in which they throw pebbles at symbolic pillars in the city of Mina.

The belief holds that, upon seeing the obedience of Ibrahim and Ismail, God stayed his hand, sparing the boy's life and placing a ram in his place.

Significance

The day is celebrated with the slaughter of an animal, usually a goat, sheep, or cow, and the sharing of the meat among neighbors, relatives, and the poor. One camel may be shared by seven people.

Thus, Eid al-Adha provides Muslims with another opportunity for charity. Zakat, the Muslim practice of giving alms, is one of the religion's five pillars.

