Mumbai Organizations Honor Soleimani Martyrdom Anniversary

This tribute highlights the legacy of those martyrs who fought for justice and peace.

Until January 7, the Yaad e Shohada Program will hold solemn events on the anniversary of the martyrdom of Qasem Soleimani, Abu Mahdi Al Mohandes and their comrades.

Their purpose of these events is to commemorate the sacrifices that respected individuals made in the name of justice and peace.

The programme took place throughout a broad range of Mumbai's neighbourhoods, in places including Andheri, Dongri, Jogeshwari, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan, Bhiwandi, Ambivali, Mira Road, Mumbra, and Kurla. These venues ensured that the message of reflection and remembering was felt throughout the city by providing a wide platform for the event.

Prominent speakers graced the occasion, offering wisdom and insights that deepened the remembrance. Maulana Syed Mohammed Askari of Delhi, Maulana Hasnain Rizvi Kararvi of Mira Road, Maulana Najeeb ul Hasan of Mumbai, Maulana Abid Rizvi of Jogeshwari, and Maulana Kamaal Ahmed Khan of Mumbra comprised the esteemed panel of speakers.

Every speaker contributed a distinct viewpoint, enhancing the occasion with their extensive expertise and sincere contemplations on the selfless acts of the martyrs.

Through the successful fostering of unity and remembering, the programme brought together individuals from many backgrounds.

Participants in the events engaged in prayers, dialogues, and memorials, highlighting the significance of group commemoration and the martyrs' ongoing legacy.

The Yaad e Shohada Program indicated that the success of the tribute to Qasem Soleimani, Abu Mahdi Al Mohandes and their comrades was determined by the participation and commitment of the community, as well as the variety of sites it covered.

All of those present were imbued with a sense of fortitude and dedication to justice by the martyrs' legacy, which never stops inspiring and uniting people.