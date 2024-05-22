Mumbai Mourns Martyrdom of Ayatollah Raisi and His Entourage

The event highlighted the importance of Ebrahim Raisi for Shia Muslim and the whole Muslim Ummah.

After Maghrib prayers on May 21, the Isna Ashari Youths Foundation at Masjid organized a condolence program started with Tilawat of Quran e Majeed by Qari Mirza Hasan Maulana Mohammed Fayyaz Baqir, who enlightened the importance of Ayatollah Raisi for Shia Muslim and the whole Muslim Ummah.

Maulana Zaki Hasan described the personality of Ayatollah Raisi, pointing out that he served humanity. That's why whole world is mourning for Ayatollah Raisi and his entourage.

There were two Mujtahid in this group who attain the Martyrdom on the blessed Day of Birth of Imam Ali Al Reza(as).

Maulana Kumail Asgar from Pune started his speech with a poem tributing Agha Raisi as he was a star that roused from the East and then got his wings in the center, and he attain call of his Lord in the West.

"Ayatollah Raisi's Martyrdom has put whole world in grief. We are thankfull that our country India has also announce one day of State mourning."

Dr. David Eskandari highlighted role of Ayt. Raisi and Dr. Amir Abdullahian on strengthening the relationship with neighborhood countries.

The program concluded with the speech of Senior Scholar of Mumbai, Maulana Syed Husain Mehdi Husaini. He enlighten the importance of martyrdom.

He said that people think that the Iranian president, foreign affairs minister and other key people have been martyred.

"This nation will suffer. Rajaei and Bahonar martyred in single day. Behishti and his 72 companion got martyred in single day. But Islamic Republic stood strong."

When Imam Khomeini departed all the enemies were happy but Imam Khamenei proved that it is because Islam Iran is standing. He also stated that the enemy thinks that they can damage the Revolution by killing key people but in return martyrdom strengthen the Nation of Islam.

The Program was attended by numerous people, the Director of Culture house of Islamic Republic of Iran, and other scholars such as Maulana Aziz Haider, Maulana Mohammed Kararvi, Maulana Adil, Maulana Yawar Abbas, and Maulana Shk Sabir Reza.