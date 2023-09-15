Mozambique To Build 60 District Hospitals By End Of 2024

This initiative falls under the government's comprehensive program titled "One District, One Hospital," which aims to ensure "quality healthcare for every Mozambican."

Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi announced an ambitious plan to construct 60 district hospitals across the nation by the end of 2024.

The declaration was made during the inauguration ceremony of the Provincial Hospital of Lichinga, in the capital of the northern province of Niassa. The hospital now has, among others, emergency services, maternity, an operating room, external consultation, physiotherapy, pediatrics, CT scan, oxygen production, and channeling.

"We want that at country level, of the 105 districts (out of a total of 154) that do not yet have hospitals, by the end of next year, 2024, 60 of these will have district hospitals along the lines we have designed or at least begin with their construction," the president said.

Furthermore, Nyusi also revealed that funding has been secured for the construction of at least 30 district hospitals in the coming years, as discussed during the International Conference on Investments and Health Infrastructures held in Maputo, the capital of Mozambique.

According to official data, in recent years, Mozambique has made commendable strides in the healthcare sector, successfully reducing the incidence of infectious diseases such as cholera, HIV/AIDS, and parasitic diseases like malaria. Additionally, efforts to decrease maternal and child mortality among those under the age of five have yielded positive results.