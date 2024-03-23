Movimiento Futuro Nominates Maduro as Presidential Candidate

At the headquarters of the National Electoral Council (CNE), representatives of the new political movement gave their support to the candidate Nicolas Maduro.

The Future Movement (Movimiento Futuro) that brings together different social sectors in Venezuela, ran President Nicolás Maduro as a presidential candidate declaring "many reasons is our candidate, but above all because we want our children with a future".

At the headquarters of the National Electoral Council (CNE), representatives of the new political movement gave their support to the candidate Maduro, thus joining other organizations and parties that have given their support to the president, who seeks his reelection.

With the aim of promoting the union of social movements and consolidating national political peace, this Saturday the governor of the state of Miranda, Hector Rodriguez Castro announced the launch of the Future Movement.

#Venezuela: Social Organization Movimiento Futuro (Future Movement) endorsed the candidacy of @NicolasMaduro, ahead of the July 28th presidential elections. The minister of Science and Technology, Gabriel Jimenez, submitted the documents to the National Electoral Council. pic.twitter.com/D9GpSQD9GU — Gladys Quesada (@GladysteleSUR) March 23, 2024

Rodriguez Castro said that ''today is born in the heat of Popular Power the Future Movement', which summons leaders, women, youth and workers. He explained that it is a space for those citizens who are not part of political organizations, but they want to boost growth.

He stressed that the creation of the Future movement promotes the union of the people’s great will to build a future. "In the movement can come all those who want to contribute to the country, those who want to build a just society," he said.

"We have decided that comrade Nicolás (Maduro), loyal to Commander Chávez (...), will be the candidate of the Future Movement. ¡ Venezuela’s coming times are times of hope, times of light!" he said.

Rodriguez Castro also questioned the sectors of the national right that "They want to return to Venezuela to the storms of hatred, to the guarimbas; the Venezuelan people do not want to go back, they want stability, from peace to the future, to go forward, we do not want to go back to the times of hatred," the governor reiterated.