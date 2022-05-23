Moscow’s Economy Withstands Western Sanctions - Putin

Monday's meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko focused on Western sanctions against Moscow stemming from the conflict in Ukraine.

At the meeting held in the Russian city of Sochi, President Vladimir Putin said that Russia's economy is properly resisting Western sanctions and that the authorities' efforts as a whole are bringing a positive result.

On the occasion, Vladimir Putin said that Russia's transition to trade with other countries, including Belarus, in national currencies contributes to the strengthening of the ruble, noting that such practice is not detrimental to partners.

For his part, Lukashenko said that the economy of Russia and the Union State as a whole is unexpectedly and intensively strengthening. Speaking about the official Russian currency, the Belarusian president said that it is getting stronger rapidly.

According to Lukashenko, Western countries have clearly underestimated the economic consequences of their policy toward Russia. Along these lines, he said that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) member countries, including Poland, intend to dismember Ukraine on the pretext of bringing in peacekeeping forces. Claiming that Western forces are using the same strategy for western Belarus, Lukashenko said, "that is why we keep our ears open."

"What is happening now requires particular attention" the Russian economy "is resisting the blow," explained Russian President Vladimir Putin during a visit by his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko, in the city of Sochi.

The Russian President said that both Russia and Belarus are developing the State of the Union carefully, without haste, adjusting each step so that it strengthens them from the inside out while creating a "fundamental, good and solid basis for economic development."