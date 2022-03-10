Moscow's Concerns About a Possible Nuclear War

On Thursday, the Russian Foreign Minister met with his Turkish and Ukrainian counterparts, Mevlut Casasoglu and Dmitri Kuleba respectively.

After holding a meeting with Turkish and Ukrainian counterparts in the Turkish city of Antalya, the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, exposed in a press conference Moscow's worries about a potential nuclear war.

He noted that it is alarming how Western countries continue referring to the use of nuclear weapons and the potential beginning of a third world war. "But we never talk about it," Lavrov stressed.

The Russian FM highlighted that as the Ukrainian situation escalated in recent months and weeks, the West, mainly NATO members, talked about using this kind of response to the crisis.

According to the report by the TASS news agency, the Russian official suggested holding a trilateral meeting, where experts from the International Nuclear Energy Agency (IAEA) participate, intended to address the matter.

@thespybrief So much for hopes of an agreement in Thursday’s meeting. “High-level talks in Turkey between Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba have not produced a ceasefire agreement.”https://t.co/eighl9kwpM — Stacey Zinke (@StacezMcKee) March 10, 2022

Lavrov remarked the further consequences the weapons that have been provided to Ukraine by the West could expand later throughout Europe.

He stated that the countries supplying lethal armament to Ukraine, including thousands of man-portable anti-aircraft missile systems, are acting dangerously. The FM also insisted that Russia demands an explanation on the U.S. including thousands of man-portable anti-aircraft missile systems.