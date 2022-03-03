Moscow: Special Military Operation Is Running According To Plan

Russian President on Thursday that the ongoing military operation in Ukraine is going according to the plan.

On Thursday, Vladimir Putin, Russia's President, disclosed that the Special Military operation launched last February 24 in Ukraine is going according to what has been planned, adding that all the tasks scheduled have been accomplished with success.

During his address to the Russian Security Council, the president noted that military forces sent to Ukraine working hard on avoiding civilians casualties, adding that "our soldiers fight steadfastly, with a full understanding of the justice of their cause, even after being wounded, they remain in formation, sacrifice themselves [...] to save comrades and civilians," confirming that foreign mercenaries in Ukraine are using civilians as human shields.

"Instead of fulfilling promises to remove this equipment from residential areas, from kindergartens, hospitals, on the contrary, tanks, artillery, mortars are being additionally deployed there," Putin said. He said, "Neo-Nazis also opened fire on Chinese students who were trying to leave Kharkiv. Two of them were injured. I repeat: hundreds of foreigners are trying to leave the war zone, but they are not being allowed to do so," referring to the citizens that are being held in the country.

The president noted as the "neo-nazis treat their citizens." During his address, the Russian president highlighted how Russian troops "have provided corridors in all collision zones without exception, provided transport so that civilians, foreign citizens have the opportunity to go to a safe place" - something that "nationalists do not allow to be done."

Putin's statements came following Russia's Defence Ministry spokesman, Igor Konashenkov. He commented that the West had increased the dispatch to Ukraine of contract soldiers from private military companies while the U.S. launched campaigns to recruit PMC contractors.

In the meantime, the Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelensky, said the country is awaiting the arrival of at least 16 000 foreigners to fight for the country.

Konashenkov noted that at least 200 Croatians had entered the country, like the UK, Denmark, Latvia, and Poland, giving the green light to send forces there. He said that the foreign soldiers who are already in Ukraine "commit sabotage and raids on Russian convoys of equipment and material supplies, as well as aircraft covering them."