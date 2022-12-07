Moscow Does Not Want to Break Diplomatic Relations With US

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Russia does not want to break diplomatic relations with the United States.

"We would not like this kind of development. In general, the severance of diplomatic relations signifies no political means left; only force remains. We do not need this," he said in an interview with the Russian newspaper Izvestia.

He noted the White House shares this view.

"They confirm that they also need dialogue and channels of communication," the Russian deputy foreign minister emphasized.

As for consultations on the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START or START III) were not canceled but "put on pause," he explained.

"I dare not guess when we will propose alternative dates," Riyabkov added.

Earlier, Russia suspended the meeting of the bilateral consultative commission on New START, which was to be held in Cairo between November 29 and December 6.

The START III nuclear arms treaty is currently the only arms control agreement binding the two major powers after the U.S. broke the INF Treaty on medium- and short-range missiles on August 2, 2019.

The nuclear disarmament pact, which expires in 2026, limits the two countries' arsenals to a maximum of 700 deployed missiles, 1,550 nuclear warheads and 800 delivery vehicles deployed and in reserve.

In August, Moscow notified Washington of its temporary withdrawal from inspection activities under the Treaty but would resume them once sanctions-related issues hindering Russian inspection teams' travel to the U.S. were resolved.