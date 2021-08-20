    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Morocco

Moroccan King Pardons 371 Prisoners on Anniversary of Rev. Day

  • The Revolution for Independence, also known as the Revolution of the King and the People, marks the revolution launched by the Moroccan people on Aug. 20.

    The Revolution for Independence, also known as the Revolution of the King and the People, marks the revolution launched by the Moroccan people on Aug. 20. | Photo: Twitter/ @M_RoyalFamily

Published 20 August 2021
Opinion

A statement by the Moroccan Ministry of Justice said the prison terms of 247 inmates were reduced, 12 prisoners were granted freedom, while four were commuted from life imprisonment to fixed prison terms.

Moroccan King Mohammed VI granted pardon to 371 prisoners on the anniversary of the Revolution for Independence celebrated on Friday.

RELATED:

Polisario Front Declares War on Morocco

A statement by the Moroccan Ministry of Justice said the prison terms of 247 inmates were reduced, 12 prisoners were granted freedom, while four were commuted from life imprisonment to fixed prison terms.

The other pardoned prisoners had their prison terms reduced or fines canceled.

The Revolution for Independence, also known as the Revolution of the King and the People, marks the revolution launched by the Moroccan people on Aug. 20, 1953 after French colonial authorities exiled the late king Mohammed V. 

Tags

Morocco Morocco Revolution Day

People

Mohammed VI

Xinhua
by teleSUR/esf-MS
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.