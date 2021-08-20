Moroccan King Pardons 371 Prisoners on Anniversary of Rev. Day

A statement by the Moroccan Ministry of Justice said the prison terms of 247 inmates were reduced, 12 prisoners were granted freedom, while four were commuted from life imprisonment to fixed prison terms.

Moroccan King Mohammed VI granted pardon to 371 prisoners on the anniversary of the Revolution for Independence celebrated on Friday.

A statement by the Moroccan Ministry of Justice said the prison terms of 247 inmates were reduced, 12 prisoners were granted freedom, while four were commuted from life imprisonment to fixed prison terms.

بمناسبة عيد العرش المجيد لهذه السنة، أصدر صاحب الجلالة الملك محمد السادس أمره السامي بالعفو على 1243 شخصا



On the occasion of the anniversary of the accession of HM the King to the throne, the Sovereign has granted His pardon to 1,243 people pic.twitter.com/0ztnem6NIg — TheMoroccanMonarchy (@M_RoyalFamily) July 30, 2021

The other pardoned prisoners had their prison terms reduced or fines canceled.

The Revolution for Independence, also known as the Revolution of the King and the People, marks the revolution launched by the Moroccan people on Aug. 20, 1953 after French colonial authorities exiled the late king Mohammed V.