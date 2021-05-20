Moroccan City Near Ceuta Returns to Calm After a Night of Riots

The border area is now calm after three tumultuous days in which some 8,000 African migrants crossed into Spain.

The Moroccan town of Castillejos returned to calm Thursday after a night of scuffles between riot forces and African migrants that occurred near the Tarajal border crossing leading to the Spanish city of Ceuta.

As police cars patrol the streets of Castillejos, there is already only the usual human movement of people heading to their jobs or opening their stores.

Not many Moroccan or sub-Saharan migrants, who filled the streets of Castillejos yesterday, can be seen. On the adjoining roads, no people are arriving from other places to cross into Spanish territory.

There is nobody on the main road to Tarajal, where there were clashes between the Moroccan police and the migrants. The situation is calm and there is almost nobody circulating in this area where an important security deployment is being maintained.

Castillejos (que no sabes dónde está) anoche. Pobrecillos, nuestros niños pic.twitter.com/h75dRk7KyR — Aníbal Barca ���������� (@AnbalBarca7) May 20, 2021

The meme reads, "Last night in Castillejos, which you don't know where it is. Our poor children."

On Wednesday night, the migrants stoned several police vehicles and burned a motorcycle after suspecting it belonged to a local official. So far, it is not officially known whether the riots left people injured.

The border area is now calm after three tumultuous days in which some 8,000 African migrants crossed into Spain. According to Spanish sources, however, some 5,600 people have already been returned to Morocco.

During the four days of the migration crisis, the Moroccan government did not make the slightest allusion to the problem. Nor did it respond to journalists' questions about the reasons for the unprecedented migratory avalanche.