Morena’s Clara Brugada Wins Head of Government in Mexico City

According to exit polls the left-winger candidate will rule in the CDMX for the next six years.

The candidate of the Coalition Continue Making History, led by the left-winger Morena party has declared herself the winner of the Head of Government of Mexico City, a country where the largest general elections in its history took place today.

The pollsters Enkoll and Parametría give for winner to the candidate of Morena - Workers Party (PT) - PVEM to the Head of Government, Clara Brugada, with a wide margin of advantage that could vary from 10 to 15 points compared to the other candidates.

"I am able to inform you that we have an average of the exit polls that have been carried out by recognized pollsters and give us an average of more than 15 points advantage, we win with a clear and irreversible advantage, we won the head of government, the majority of mayors and local and federal congresses, we also won the senators," said Brugada

Brugada also expressed that she will finaly start the reconciliation of Mexico City working together with all the economic and social sectors.

In turn, she called on polling representatives and militants to count the votes well and ensure that the ballots reach the district councils and the IECM.

Now the candidates have to wait for the official results of the Electoral Institute of Mexico City: "Thanks to the chilangos and chilangas of Mexico City, hearts up," she said on her victory speach.

Also, two exit polls declare the victory in Morelos and Mexico City of candidates Margarita González Saravia and Clara Brugada, says Morena national leader Mario Delgado.