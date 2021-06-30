More Than 500 Migrants Have Been Returned to Cuba in 2021

Cuban Foreign Minister, Bruno Rodríguez, on his Twitter account, denounced these events caused by the failure of the U.S. to comply with its obligations under the bilateral migratory agreements.

Cuba continues its efforts to guarantee a regular, orderly, and safe migratory flow in the face of U.S. government measures that not only prevent this type of transit but also encourage Cubans to migrate irregularly to U.S. territory, putting their lives at risk.

Colonel Roberto Aguilera Puig, head of the Border Unit of the Directorate of Identification and Aliens of the Ministry of the Interior, explained that last June 24, 89 emigrants from Mexico returned to the Island, with which, so far in 2021, more than 500 people have returned to our country.

"This is the first operation of the year in which people who traveled legally by air were returned; the rest correspond to people who tried to emigrate illegally by sea," said Aguilera Puig, who added that most of them had been intercepted by the U.S. Coast Guard, Bahamas, and Grand Cayman.

Thus far this year, U.S. authorities have returned more than 300 undocumented Cuban migrants to the island#Mundo https://t.co/JS8V0ptXa1 pic.twitter.com/Ljt5LizOsd — Granma (English) (@Granma_English) June 19, 2021

The Foreign Minister made special reference to the non-fulfillment of the U.S. commitment to grant 20,000 annual visas for Cuban migrants, the validity of the Cuban Adjustment Act, and the tightening of the economic blockade, with more than 240 measures, some of which encourage unsafe, irregular and disorderly migration.

The will of the Cuban State and Government is to prevent irregular migration, prevent illegal departures that put human lives at risk, and fight against acts of violence and crimes associated with human trafficking and migrant smuggling.