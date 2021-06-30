    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Cuba

More Than 500 Migrants Have Been Returned to Cuba in 2021

  • Mexican authorities said Wednesday they had detained 240 US-bound migrants from Central America, including children, and deported 89 Cubans without proper documents.

    Mexican authorities said Wednesday they had detained 240 US-bound migrants from Central America, including children, and deported 89 Cubans without proper documents. | Photo: Twitter @inquirerdotnet

Published 30 June 2021 (10 hours 40 minutes ago)
Opinion

Cuban Foreign Minister, Bruno Rodríguez, on his Twitter account, denounced these events caused by the failure of the U.S. to comply with its obligations under the bilateral migratory agreements.

Cuba continues its efforts to guarantee a regular, orderly, and safe migratory flow in the face of U.S. government measures that not only prevent this type of transit but also encourage Cubans to migrate irregularly to U.S. territory, putting their lives at risk.

RELATED:
 Blinken Says US Amidst Comprehensive Cuba Policy Review

Colonel Roberto Aguilera Puig, head of the Border Unit of the Directorate of Identification and Aliens of the Ministry of the Interior, explained that last June 24, 89 emigrants from Mexico returned to the Island, with which, so far in 2021, more than 500 people have returned to our country.

"This is the first operation of the year in which people who traveled legally by air were returned; the rest correspond to people who tried to emigrate illegally by sea," said Aguilera Puig, who added that most of them had been intercepted by the U.S. Coast Guard, Bahamas, and Grand Cayman.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez, on his Twitter account, denounced these events caused by the failure of the U.S. to comply with its obligations under the bilateral migratory agreements.

The Foreign Minister made special reference to the non-fulfillment of the U.S. commitment to grant 20,000 annual visas for Cuban migrants, the validity of the Cuban Adjustment Act, and the tightening of the economic blockade, with more than 240 measures, some of which encourage unsafe, irregular and disorderly migration.

The will of the Cuban State and Government is to prevent irregular migration, prevent illegal departures that put human lives at risk, and fight against acts of violence and crimes associated with human trafficking and migrant smuggling.

Tags

Migration US blockade on Cuba Cuban Adjustment Act Cuba-US Relations

People

Bruno Parrilla

Cubadebate
by teleSUR/capc-MS
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.