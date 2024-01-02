More than 22,000 Palestinians Killed by Israeli Attacks in Gaza

The new causalities bring the death toll to 22,185 and injuries to 57,035, it added.

The number of Palestinians killed has surpassed 22,000 at the hands of the Israeli army since October 7, the Gaza Health Ministry said Tuesday.

Over the past 24 hours, Israeli occupation forces have killed 207 Palestinians in 15 massacres in the Gaza's Strip and injured 338 others, the Ministry said in a press release.

The new casualties bring the death toll to 22,185 and the number of injured to 57,035, it added. According to the ministry, 70 percent of the injured are women and children, and thousands are still missing under the rubble.

Palestinian security sources have reported that Israeli attacks from the air, land and sea continued in most parts of the Gaza Strip over the past few hours.

The situation is particularly critical in the refugee camps in central Gaza, as violent fighting continues between the Israeli army and armed Palestinian militants.

Palestinian man Hamada Abu Sleyma lost his wife, all his 6 children, and 2 grandchildren in an Israeli attack that destroyed his house in Rafah, southern Gaza.



�� LIVE updates: https://t.co/0IwtmUQ2Ug pic.twitter.com/2IBSHSWkKH — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) January 2, 2024

Israel launched air raids on the central and eastern part of Khan Younis, the largest city in the south of the coastal enclave, and used artillery to bomb the northern neighborhoods of the city.

Media reports indicate that Israeli attacks have destroyed or damaged 60 percent of the Strip's infrastructure, while some two million people are reported to have been displaced.

Since October 7, Israel has been launching a full-scale military offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, with catastrophic consequences, as its aggression is about to reach its 90th day.