More Than Half in US Approve of Trump Impeachment Inquiry: Poll

The poll, which was released Sunday morning, found that 55 percent in the U.S. support an impeachment inquiry, with 35 percent strongly approving and 20 percent somewhat approving the move, with a sample of almost 2,100 adults.

Almost nine in 10 Democrats approve of the inquiry, and two-thirds strongly approve. While most Republicans call his actions proper or, even if improper, still legal as seven in ten believe Trump just did what other presidents have done in the past, according to CBS.

On Sept. 26, Politico/Morning Consult released data which shows that public support for impeachment is now at the highest point of Trump’s presidency, with voters evenly split on the decision.

41% say Trump's actions were illegal. Another 31% say Trump's actions were improper. Just 28% say Trump's actions were proper.

This comes as a whistleblower from within the U.S. intelligence community lodged a complaint with an internal watchdog about Trump’s conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

The call, which was later released by the White House, confirmed that the U.S. president asked Zelenskiy to investigate his political rival, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in coordination with the U.S. attorney general and Trump’s personal lawyer, which in turn occurred after Trump had ordered a freeze of nearly US$400 million in U.S. aid to Ukraine, which the administration only later released.

Trump has denied he did this to get leverage or blackmail Zelenskiy.

“What those notes reflect is a classic Mafia-like shakedown of a foreign leader,” said Democrat Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee after the summary was released last week.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that the House of Representatives is moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry of Trump, adding the “the actions revealed the dishonorable fact of the President's betrayal of his oath of office, betrayal of our national security and betrayal of the integrity of our elections."

Under the U.S. Constitution, the House has the power to impeach a president for “high crimes and misdemeanors” and the Senate then holds a trial on whether to remove the president from office. No president has ever been removed from office through impeachment. Democrats currently control the House and Republicans control the Senate.