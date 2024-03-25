More Than 130 Schoolgirls Are Rescued After Two Weeks in Captivity

The girls were abducted two weeks ago by armed men at their school in Kaduna, a remote Nigerian state.

More than 130 schoolgirls were rescued and taken to their homes in northwestern Nigeria, after two weeks of captivity. Today the rescued have already reunited with their families.

The girls were abducted two weeks ago by armed men at their school in Kaduna, a remote Nigerian state.

The crime triggered a massive rescue operation for girls and women abducted by armed groups across the country.

The rescue operation paid off on Sunday, when the girls were found in a forest more than 200 km from the city of Zamfara.

Kaduna School Teacher Died In Terrorists' Den, Six Freed Pupils Recovering In Hospital – Army | Sahara Reporters https://t.co/qyuY7SJl89 pic.twitter.com/iuJAqfUq1q — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) March 25, 2024

Among abductees, most do not exceed 10 years of age. In the municipality of Kaduna, they were provided with new clothes and adequate food, which they had been deprived of during captivity.

According to the leaders of the operation, six girls remain in the hospital due to injuries from the abuse they were subjected to and an educator who accompanied them died in captivity.

The governor of Kaduna, Uba Sani, said only 137 were recovered although more girls have been kidnapped. The state authority did not add any additional information about the captors or the operation.