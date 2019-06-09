More Arrests for Latest Homophobic Attack in London

Homophobic hate crimes have increased sharply in London, numbers have risen from 1,488 in 2014 to 2,308 in 2018, according to the Met Police.

A fifth arrest was made on Saturday for the recent homophobic attack against a lesbian couple in London. The boy is aged 16, similar to the four other assailants.

UK police have announced a new arrest for the homophobic assault against a lesbian couple on a London night bus. The case hit headlines around the world for the brutality of the attack that left the couple with bloodied faces. The assault took place after the pair refused to kiss on the orders of the teenage boys.

Detectives said that following this arrest, they are no longer looking for anyone else. All the other assailants are aged between 15 and 18 years old.

Many social media users have pointed out that the young age of the attackers shows the need for LGBT education in schools, and have criticized plans by Conservative leadership contender Esther McVey, to roll back LGBT sex education for children and adolescents, who said that “parents know best for their children”.

City AM journalist Rachael Cunliffe denounced McVey on Twitter by asking her, “could you please confirm whether the parents "knew best" when it came to raising their sons to behave like this towards LGBT couples? Would love to see your take on this.”

