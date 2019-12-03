Morales Accuses Bolivian Gov't of Blocking His Migratory Status

The former Bolivian President said in a Twitter post that last week they started with Álvaro to process their passports in Mexico (...) and have not received an answer. "This violates the right to citizenship and identity," he said.

President Evo Morales accused the de facto government of Bolivia for creating obstacles to his immigration legal procedures and his vice president Álvaro García Linera before the Bolivian consulate in Mexico.

Morales through his account on the social media network of Twitter said that for a week they began with the steps and have requested collections that did not exist.

"Last week we started with Álvaro to process our passports in Mexico, they ask us to do it in writing, a requirement that did not exist and we have met, we have no answer. This violates the right to citizenship and identity," Morales said.

He also explained that they have also processed in the Bolivian consulate in Mexico the recognition of their attorney to present the sworn statement before the state comptroller and have not received answers either.

"According to information from officials, on instructions from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in La Paz, the system was cut only in Mexico and they rejected the procedure to comply with the rules. Thus rights are violated," he added.

Bolivian President Evo Morales is isolated in Mexico after the political persecution unleashed in his country following the coup d'etat last November 10.