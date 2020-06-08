Montreal Police Disperse Peaceful Protesters With Tear Gas

Demonstrators were gassed Monday in Montreal, Canada as they were protesting against racism and police brutality.

Protester gathered in the center of this Canadian city to march peacefully, as part of the global display of repudiation stirred by George Floyd's murder last May 25, suffocated to death when in custody by U.S police.

This is the second time in a week when people take Montreal streets to show their grievance on this matter. In this opportunity, some of the demonstrators met up across from the police headquarters surroundings, were officers used tear gas to disperse them, as happened on Sunday, when they protested first.

According to reports, marchers were intoning chants such as "Black Lives Matter," "No justice, no peace," " I can't breathe," and "this has to stop." Also, protesters stopped several times to kneel and honor Floyd's memory.

Days ago, Quebec's Premier Francois Legault claimed that there was no such thing as "systemic racism" going on in Quebec, something that lit up the rage in the citizens.

Montreal wasn't the only city to hold a march. Sherbrooke, Quebec City, and Toronto were other of the several places that convened demonstrations during the weekend. Even Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined thousands in Ottawa on Friday, where he knelt for eight minutes and 46 seconds, same time Floyd's agony lasted.

An act met with backlash as videos from Trudeau seen in 'blackface' sparked criticism last year.