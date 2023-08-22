Montevideo’s Freshwater Reserve Recovers From Historic Lows

Uruguay is in the process of overcoming a water crisis that has brought the Paso Severino reservoir to historic lows.

Uruguay's main fresh water reservoir, Paso Severino, has reached 52 percent of its capacity as a result of the rains recorded in the last few days, whereas at the beginning of July it was barely 1 percent.

According to the daily report of the Presidency of the Republic, the reservoir which supplies drinking water to Montevideo and the metropolitan area reached 34.8 million cubic meters out of a total capacity of 70 million.

According to the official report, based on data from the state company OSE and the Ministry of Public Health, the water improved its indicators by registering an average sodium level of 10 milligrams per liter, below the 30 milligrams of the previous day, when the maximum allowed level was exceptionally raised to 440 milligrams.

Meanwhile, the average chloride level was 13 milligrams per liter, when the maximum allowed was increased to 720 milligrams.

#Lluvias previstas para MARTES 22 agosto, según COSMO2.8 (@inmet_), indica en sur de #Uruguay, acumulados entre 15 a 50 mm. Más lluvias para la cuenca del Santa Lucía, para completar el embalse de Paso Severino. Buena jornada !! pic.twitter.com/ll9zDdA2s5 — Mario Bidegain (@mario_bidegain) August 21, 2023

The tweet reads, "Rainfall forecast for TUESDAY 22 August, according to COSMO2.8 ( @inmet_ ), indicates in southern Uruguay, accumulated between 15 to 50 mm. More rains for the Santa Lucia basin, to complete the Paso Severino reservoir. Good day."

In the last few days, significant rainfall was again recorded in some of the most affected areas in the south of the country, where in one day it rained an average of one month.

On June 19, the national government declared a "water emergency" for Montevideo and the metropolitan area, as well as a tax exemption for bottled water, the consumption of which has skyrocketed.

The drought that Uruguay has been facing for three years "is unprecedented and the worst since records have been kept in the South American country," according to the Uruguayan Meteorological Institute (Inumet).