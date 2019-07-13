Monsoon Season Tears Through South Asia, Kills 30 in Nepal

The latest rainfall brought Nepal’s death toll to 30, while in India, 11 have died so far and thousands are without a home.

Flash floods and landslides in Nepal have killed 12, injured 12, and disappeared 18 people Friday night as the year’s torrential monsoon season continues to downpour over South Asia.

The latest rainfall brought Nepal’s death toll to 30, official statistics show, while in India, over the last 72 hours alone, 11 have died so far and thousands have been washed out of their homes.

The worst may be yet to come, however, as experts predict stronger rains to ensue in the coming days.

“Though rains have eased in some areas, people should remain very careful as there are chances of heavy rains through Sunday,” Nepali weather department official, Bibhuti Pokharel, told Reuters.

Authorities in the country say the 720km-long Kosi (Koshi) River that originates in the eastern part of the Himalayan nation and flows into the eastern Indian state of Bihar, had risen above the danger mark.

Both Nepal and India have been on alert regarding the Kosi that scientists say has one of the world's largest flows, since the river broke its banks in 2008, changing course drastically. The result was that floods submerged swathes of land across the two-nation border, and more than two million people in Bihar were affected. About 500 people died in the disaster 11 years ago.

The annual monsoon rains, which normally start in June and continue through September, are crucial for Nepal, a country of 30 million people, as well as India, which both depend on the annual downpours for farming. However, landslides and floods among this mountainous border region often result, killing hundreds of people each year.​​​​​​​