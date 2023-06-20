Mongolia Issues Heatwave Warning

On Tuesday, Mongolia’s weather monitoring agency reported that large parts of Mongolia are experiencing an intense heatwave that is expected to last until the end of this week.

According to the agency, air temperatures are exceeding 30 degrees Celsius in large parts of Mongolia, especially in eastern and southern Gobi provinces.

The agency also stated that the highest temperature expected in Mongolia is 38 degrees Celsius in the Khanbogd soum (administrative subdivision) of the southern province of Umnugovi.

The agency’s report also stated that less precipitation is expected across the country and temperatures will be higher than average this summer.

New heat wave in #China, it's one after another.

Temperatures hit near 45C again in Xinjiang with the hot air expected to move East and hit the capital Beijing where temperatures are expected to rise to 40C.

Mongolia is also expected to hit near 40C above 1000m asl. https://t.co/bCqvwTCtvy — Extreme Temperatures Around The World (@extremetemps) June 19, 2023

On August 2022, Mongolia suffered with a similar situation with 30 degrees Celsius resulting in the drought of 70% of the country, especially Omnogobi, Dundgobi and Dornogobi provinces.

At that time Mongolia also suffered from below average rainfall, resulting in little grass growth and the feeling of a harsh autumn; this condition also sparked off forest fires in many places.