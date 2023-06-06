Mongolia: Dried Lake Restored After Several Decades

"The Khodon River changing its course due to a heavy flood in 1971 negatively impacted the ecosystem of a group of lakes in Darkhad Valley..."

On Tuesday, the Mongolia’s Ministry of Environment and Tourism said that a dried lake in Khuvsgul, the country’s northern province, has been restored by engineering solutions after several decades said.

"The Khodon River changing its course due to a heavy flood in 1971 negatively impacted the ecosystem of a group of lakes in Darkhad Valley. Especially, the Tsoitson lake connected to the Khodon River ultimately evaporated completely," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, In 2021, the Mongolian Academy of Sciences, in collaboration with a company called Prestige Engineering, constructed a 403-meter dam and two channels in the Khodon River.

The ministry also said that this construction was carried out at the request of the governor's office of Khuvsgul province, with the primary objective of redirecting the flow of the river.

Сэргээсэн гэх Цойцон нуур дархадын хотгорын 3 дахь том нуур байжээ... 1960-аад оны байр зүйн зураг vs сансарын зураг (шинэчлэгдээгүй байгаа бололтой)... pic.twitter.com/9J7MvLPhg7 — V.Enkhtamir #Шөөбөр #хуульч (@VEnkhtamir) June 6, 2023

The ministry also stated that, since September 2022, as a result of their efforts, the Khodon River has been flowing directly into the Tsoitson Lake through its primary channel, thereby contributing to the lake's nourishment.

Official data shows that the lake has amassed approximately 35 million cubic meters of water after its restoration.

According to the ministry’s statement, the lake’s restoration has provided advantageous outcomes for the nearby populace and fauna, as well as the entire nation.