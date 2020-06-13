Minneapolis City Council Votes for Abolish Police Force

Previously, the MCC president Lisa Bender announced that Police funds would go toward other needs.

The Minneapolis City Council (MCC) Friday unanimously approved a resolution to replace the Police department with a community-run public security system.

The resolution states that the murder of George Floyd is a "tragedy" that evidenced that the reforms to the Police department are not enough to prevent violence against black people.

“The murder of George Floyd on May 25, 2020, by Minneapolis police officers is a tragedy that shows that no amount of reforms will prevent lethal violence and abuse by some members of the Police Department against members of our community, especially Black people and people of color,” councilmembers wrote, as reported by La Corte news.

Over the next year, city authorities will establish a new model of public safety with the participation of all members of the community interested in doing so.

This MCC decision comes a week after its president Lisa Bender announced that Police funds would go toward other needs, and the Council would discuss how to replace the current department.