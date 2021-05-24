Military Arrests Mali's Transitional President and Prime Minister

Ndaw and Ouané were taken to the Kati camp, the same barracks to which belong the coup leaders who led the military uprising of last August 18 which overthrew IBK.

The transitional president of Mali, Bah Ndaw, and the prime minister, Moctar Ouané, have been arrested allegedly by the military and taken today to the military camp of Kati, about 15 kilometers from the capital Bamako, in what appears to be a new coup d'état taking place in the country, military and security sources told Efe.

The arrest of Ndaw and Ouané took place hours after the composition of the new government was known and that according to the sources could have caused the discontent of the military after the exclusion of two important military commanders who led the previous military coup against the former Malian president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita (IBK).

So far there has been no official communication about what is happening, while local sources informed Efe about a visible mobilization near the military camp of Kati.

This situation takes place in a tense moment in the country that is experiencing these days a strike of the National Union of Workers, the most important trade union center of the country, great insecurity in the north and center of the country, and a transitional process underway.

Last May 14, Ndaw dissolved the first transitional government and entrusted his Prime Minister Ouané with the formation of a new, more inclusive government to integrate representatives of different political parties and civil society.

Following the coup d'état of August 18, the transitional president Ndaw was appointed at the end of last September, who then replaced the military junta called the National Committee for the Salvation of the People (subsequently dissolved, but whose members were appointed in the transitional government) and who was charged with leading the transitional period set at 18 months.