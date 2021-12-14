Milestones in The History of ALBA Integration Programs

Since 2004, over 3,6 million Latin American people have regained vision or improved their visual health thanks to the development of the Milagro Mission program.

On Tuesday, Latin America celebrates the 17th anniversary of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-Peoples' Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP) first summit in 2004.

Founded by Hugo Chavez (Venezuela) and Fidel Castro (Cuba) as an alternative to the U.S.-controlled Free Trade Area for the Americas (FTAA), the ALBA-TCP encompasses Antigua & Barbuda, Bolivia, Cuba, Dominica, Grenada, Nicaragua, Saint Kitts & Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent & the Grenadines, and Venezuela. Below is a list of the main milestones of the ALBA integration programs.

Venezuela, Bolivia, and Nicaragua were declared illiteracy-free territories in 2005, 2008, 2009, respectively thanks to the development of the "I can", a teaching method which Cuban pedagogues designed for over-15-year-old people who never attended school or only studied for a few years and have forgotten what they learned.

Since 2004, over 3,6 million Latin American people have regained vision or improved their visual health thanks to the development of the Milagro Mission program, which favors low-income citizens who have never before received attention for their visual conditions.

Since 2005, Venezuela's PetroCaribe has fostered regional energy sovereignty by delivering fuel to Caribbean countries through long-term payment plans or bartering of goods or services.

Currently, over 2,000 young people from Latin America and Africa are trained as community doctors for free at the Latin American School of Medicine (ELAM).

About 10,000 athletes from 31 nations have participated in the ALBA-TCP Games, which are held once every two years to boost sports development in the region.

After the 2010 earthquake in Haiti, the ALBA-TCP countries approved a joint action plan for counteracting this catastrophe's impact by boosting health, finance, energy, agriculture, and education development in this Caribbean nation.