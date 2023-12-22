Milei Sues Argentine Protesters for 'Extortion and Fraud'

Fourten social organizations accused by the Security Ministry are expecte to pay US$74,557 for the costs of the police deployment.

On Friday, Manuel Adorni, spokesperson for President Javier Milei, announced that the social organizations involved in Wednesday's marches have been reported to the judges for extortion and defrauding the State.

"We filed the complaint in federal courts for the crimes of extortion and defrauding, which are related to the management of social welfare programs," he said.

This action aligns with the "Security Protocol" whereby the far-right President Milei threatened citizens and organizations with making them bear the costs of the protests.

His administration aims to have 14 social groups pay around US$75,000 for the costs of the security operation deployed on the protests against adjustment and privatization policies.

Adorni mentioned that authorities have identified 32 citizens who participated in the Wednesday march. They will have to respond in the trial proceeding in the Seventh Federal Criminal Court, overseen by Judge Sebastián Casanello and Prosecutor Gerardo Pollicita.

Protesters have ‘Stockholm syndrome’ – Milei



Argentina’s president has suggested those opposed to his 'shock therapy' are fond of 'communism'https://t.co/7G8Mcjj8vi pic.twitter.com/VfGv7eXP6I — RT (@RT_com) December 22, 2023

The Milei administration claims that union leaders forced people to join the protests under the threat that they would not receive public assistance if they refused to march. This accusation is supposedly based on 1,100 calls made to a hotline set to receive such complaints.

On Wednesday, thousands of citizens self-organized through social media to protest in downtown Buenos Aires against Milei's proposed shock policies, which are aimed at facilitating the privatization of state assets, selling land to foreigners, and liberalizing prices of goods, services, and exchange rates.

The 14 social organizations accused by the Security Ministry will need to pay around US$74,557 for the costs of the police deployment, including the costs of fuel used by police vehicles and the average value of officers' work hours.

"This is the bill that we will deliver to social organizations. We will demand that they assume an expense that citizens should not pay," Adorni said, downplaying the possibility of the General Confederation of Labor (CGT) calling for a national strike.