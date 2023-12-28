Milei Ends Argentina's Economic Sovereignty: President Maduro

On Wednesday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro accused Argentine President Javier Milei of "eliminating all rights" of the Argentine people and "ending the economic sovereignty" of his nation.

The Bolivarian leader assured that this South American country is experiencing "disaster" and "madness" after the "dictatorial decree" of Milei, whom he sees as a "far-right neo-Nazi" who is "turning Argentina into an economic colony."

"Milei comes from the most extremist sectors of the United States... He is a construction of Zionism and Trumpism to test a colonization project of a country as important and as big as Argentina," said the Venezuelan president.

Recently, the Milei administration launched a policy package with 360 legal reforms to radically deregulate and liberalize the economy through a decree of urgent need (DNU), which has been actively rejected by Argentine social and union organizations.

Massive protests in Argentina against Milei's neoliberal decreespic.twitter.com/GwGNuzikbG — COMBATE |���� (@upholdreality) December 28, 2023

Under the pretext of seeking macroeconomic stability, the far-right Argentine president seeks reforms such as the suspension of labor contracts in the public sector, the privatization of state companies, and the change of labor laws.

Described by the opposition as an unconstitutional norm, Milei's decree also seeks to eliminate some 7,000 jobs in the public sector. This policy will mainly affect the workers of the National Social Security Administration (ANSES), the Comprehensive Medical Care Program (PAMI) and the Federal Administration of Public Revenues (AFIP).

The rise of Milei to power meant an ideological fracture in relations between Caracas and Buenos Aires, which experienced tensions during the presidency of Mauricio Macri (2015-2019), which were normalized again during the presidency of Alberto Fernandez (2019-2023).