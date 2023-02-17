Migration Issue Leads to Internal Divisions in the EU

Migration is one of the bloc's major issues, resulting in internal divisions among its members, said an EU Commissioner.

European Union (EU) Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said Friday that the bloc faces internal divisions on migration, as member states have different approaches to the issue.

At the Munich Security Conference (MSC), held between February 17 and 19, the European Commissioner said that migratory flows pose a "challenge" for the bloc, since "different members have different relations with some countries."

"We have an internal challenge, and that is that we need to speak with one voice as Team Europe. We are getting closer to that, but sometimes it is a challenge," the official s

In this regard, the Commissioner raised the need for the EU to work closely with states outside the bloc to protect its external borders and ensure organized migration flows.

The number of asylum seekers not in need of international protection reached 1 million last year, with another 300 000 illegal entries, according to Johansson.

Recently, the Ukraine conflict has placed a heavy workload on migration services, according to the European Commission. In 2022, the EU had to cope with the arrival of millions of Ukrainian refugees.