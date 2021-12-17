Migrant Caravan and Mexican Officials Reach Migration Agreement

Mexican authorities promised to meet with members of the caravan on January 17 to supervise the agreements.

Representatives of the migrant caravan that arrived in the Mexican capital after leaving the state of Chiapas, indicated that they reached an agreement on Thursday with the government to regularize their migratory situation.

In the meeting with the Ministry of the Interior, seven agreements were reached, among them that the authorities will make a list of migrants to study each of the cases and achieve the delivery of humanitarian visas as soon as possible.

According to a press release from the Ministry of the Interior, a group of migrants will be asked to state whether their request is to remain in or transit through Mexican territory.

The members of the migrant caravan have consistently requested that they be granted permanent residency and that those who wish to continue their route to the United States be allowed to pass through.

According to a spokesperson for the migrants, with the series of agreements signed on Thursday, the caravan will come to an end. It "seeks legality for each of the cases and according to their interests," he said.

Mexican authorities pledged to meet again with members of the caravan on January 17 to monitor compliance with the agreements.

On other occasions, the caravans have succeeded in getting immigration authorities to grant them safe-conducts to transit through the country or humanitarian visas.

At the end of November, the government granted 2,500 humanitarian visas to another migrant caravan that was in the state of Chiapas, thus dissolving the concentration.

Mexico is going through one of the biggest migration crises in its history. From January to October, the country has intercepted 228,115 people and deported another 82,627, figures not seen in more than 15 years.